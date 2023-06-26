Dundalk’s Creative Spark awarded tender for Louth Brigid 1500 Artist in the Community project

The Brigid 1500 project will see four artists work with a number of community groups and schools between now and the end of 2023.

Dundalk-based Creative Spark has been awarded the tender for the Brigid1500 Artist In the Community project.

Louth County Council announced details in February of the competition for an artist group/collective to facilitate a county-wide project that would engage the community in the heritage and legacy of St. Brigid through art and creativity.

Colette Moss, who is overseeing the Brigid1500 programme in Louth County Council, said “a key part of our Brigid1500 programme is to engage communities throughout the county to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of St Brigid.

"This project is a great opportunity for our communities to do this and we look forward to seeing the finished results at the Brigid1500 commemorations in 2024”

The project will see four artists work with a number of community groups and schools between now and the end of 2023.

The artists taking part will be Susan Farrelly and Una Curley who are both textile and mixed media artists. Also joining the project is Claire McAteer, who is a textile and print artist, and Etaoin O’Reilly, a ceramicist.

The artists will conduct a variety of workshops through which they will develop a series of art works centred on the theme of St. Brigid. It is anticipated that around 15 pieces of art ranging in various sizes, will be produced and exhibited next February as part of the Brigid1500 commemorations.

“The Creative Spark team is delighted to be part of the Brigid 1500 celebrations,” Sarah Daly, Executive Director of Creative Spark, said. “It will be exciting to see the artworks develop throughout the year. The opportunity to work with a wide range of community groups and schools will be a rewarding and enriching experience for our artists and participants. We are looking for a range of groups to take part in the programme and anyone wishing to be involved can send an email to grainne@creativespark.ie and we will be in touch.”