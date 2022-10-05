Dundalk’s controversial WW1 Memorial finally unveiled

The image at the centre of the display has been replaced by Francis Ledwidge's poem, 'A Soldier's Grave'.

The memorial is located at the The Crescent, in front of Dundalk Garda Station.

Dundalk’s controversial World War One memorial is finally complete.

The monument, which is located at The Crescent, was due to be unveiled earlier in the summer but this was postponed after artist Sapien Howard threatened to issue legal proceedings against the local authority for copyright infringement.

His image of soldiers leaving for war, which appeared very similar to the artwork being created by the artist for America’s National World War 1 memorial, was subsequently erased.

But this week, the central display stone has been revealed again, now adorned by the famous Francis Ledwidge poem ‘A Soldier’s Grave’.

Slane-born Ledwidge became Ireland’s war poet after he signed up to fight in the First World War. He was killed in action on July 31st 1917 at Ypres.