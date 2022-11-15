Dundalk’s Carnival of Light returns as Frostival is back

Thousands of people are expected to line of the streets of Dundalk for the Carnival of Light parade on Friday as the highlight of the Dundalk Credit Union Frostival Winter Festival winds its way through the town centre.

Frostival returns after an absence of two years and this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

A dazzling new attraction this year is the Dundalk Credit Union’s Christmas Animated Light Show which will transform Market Square into a shimmering canvas of images, special effects and other surprises. These awe-inspiring illuminations will take place daily from 4pm over the festive season.

The much-loved Christmas tree which turned the town centre into a beacon of light last year, also makes a welcome return with Dundalk’s own boxing superstar invited to place the star on the top of the tree, assisted by Dundalk Fire Service.

Frostival kicks off on Friday with the start of a two day Christmas Artisan Fair at Market Square, with delicious food and bespoke festive gifts. The Little Elves Fun zone is ideal for younger children, free of charge, and open from 4pm until 8pm.

The Urge will be live on-stage at 5pm getting everyone into the festive spirit, and at 6pm it’s the turn of the young performers of From The Top Theatre with panto songs and dances from the Cinderella.

As darkness falls, the town’s Christmas lights will be switched on and boxing superstar Amy Broadhurst will place the star on the top of the 12metre ChrtismasTree, assisted by Dundalk Fire Brigade,

Then, the real magic beings, as the ‘Carnival of Light’ parade gets underway at 7pm weaving its way from the Green Church through the town centre, bringing winter fairy tale come to life with the dancing Christmas stars, sugar plum fairy, nutcracker prince, a flying fairground horse, giant snowflakes, acycling snowman and Santa with his magic flying bicycle!

The parade route will illuminate the town centre on a magical journey for spectators to enjoy. As it passes through Clanbrassil Street, Crowe Street, Francis Street and Park Street, turning at Oscar’s corner and finishing up at the Longwalk SC.

The festivities continue on Saturday with Dundalk Artisan Fair from 11am, and the Little Elves Fun Zone and Luminauts Christmas Trail kicking off from 12 noon. The Christmas Animated Light Show will begin at Market Square at 4pm, running until midnight.

Frostival would not be possible without the hard work of Town Centre Commercial Manager Martin McElligott and his team at BIDS, sponsors Dundalk Credit Union and Louth County Council, and all the volunteers and businesses who are supporting the event which promises to bring thousands of people into the town centre.

“We are delighted that Amy Broadhurst, Dundalk's own sporting star and Dundalk Credit Union's Brand Ambassador will help us light up the town for Christmas at Frostival on Friday,” Billy Doyle, CEO, Dundalk Credit Union said. “ We are delighted to be part of Frostival and all that it brings in terms of festive warmth and cheer for families and businesses across our community.”

“The sustainable aspects of this environmentally conscious festival really complement Dundalk Credit Union’s green energy journey and objectives for our community. During Frostival we will continue to have our very successful pop-up advice centres around town with ideas and help on how to reduce your energy bills by improving the efficiency of your home."

“Frostival is a free community event bringing everyone together to celebrate the start of the festive season,” Martin McElligott said. “We would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to our main sponsor Dundalk Credit Union, and our civic sponsor Louth County Council for their kind support and sponsorship of this year’s events. It would not be possible to organise and execute a festival of this magnitude without their generosity and commitment, and also the support of our associate sponsors LMFM, The Urge, Stage & Lighting, and Dundalk Tidy Towns.

He also thanked An Garda Siochana, Dundalk Fire Brigade, The Civil Defence, Dundalk Football Club Security Team, Funky Feet Dance Academy and all the wonderful volunteers for their help.

Keep an eye on Frostival Dundalk’s Facebook page for updates www.facebook.com/FrostivalDundalk or contact Dundalk BIDS & Tourist Office on 0429352842