Dundalk’s 3rd Place Coffee House raising funds to fight HSE vaccine pass case

Niall McGuinness, Alicja Kolodziejczyk, and Chilli their dog, of the 3rd Place Coffee House, Dundalk who are raising funds to cover their legal costs as they fight a case being brought against them for failing to ask customers for their COVID-19 vaccine certs.

A GoFundMe appeal to raise funds for the legal costs of the 3rd Place Coffee House, Dundalk, who are due to appear at Dundalk District Court tomorrow for failing to ask customers to show their COVID-19 vaccine certificate, has raised over just under €13,000 in 24 hours.

Niall, who manages the popular cafe at The Market Square, launched the fund on Monday evening.

He posted on the on-line fundraising page that: “The HSE has summonsed us to attend Dundalk District Court this Thursday 2nd December for failing to comply with a Compliance Notice served on 5th November. If the Compliance Order is granted the District Judge has the power to close our business down for 7 days.”

“Our customers health status is none of my business. Our café will never discriminate against our customers whatever the consequences. I intend to fight this all the way at the District Court and Higher Courts. It doesn't matter how many politicians and journalist endorse it or how many businesses enforce it, it will still be discrimination. Wrong is wrong we all have a moral and ethical duty to stand up and do what is right.”

He said that they had set up the Go Fund Me to support their initial costs “because in Ireland there are huge barriers to access to justice as there is no legal aid available for such test cases.”

Over 500 people have made donations of varying amounts from €10 to €500.

Many of those who donated have left comments praising the couple for their actions.

"I’m a regular customer here, food is lovely. Refreshing to deal with staff unmasked. I love it. Niall, you have a Constitutional right to earn a living. I wish you all the best and will continue to support you,” wrote one woman.

“Well done guys. I respect you so much for making a stand against these draconian, tyrannical passes. We all know that they do not stop the spread of COVID but are merely tools if coersion (sic) and control. I've stopped giving my business to any other restaurants or cafes in Dundalk. So many places I supported during Lockdowns, who now don't support or cater for me. So thank you to you and the staff for making this stand. I've been there many times over the post few months. Fab food! “ said another.

"Best of Luck . Love going to 3rd Place for a bit of normality. Wish more businesses would follow your lead,” one man wrote.

Another said “I donated because vaccine passports are simply wrong and those standing up against this tyranny need to be supported,”

"The government are breaking the law and removing basic human rights which we are born with and not granted to us by the dictatorship currently in power,” claimed another.

"To the few that have the courage to fight against the ignorant cowards, you have my utmost support. To the many who are wilfully happy to acquiesce the rights & freedoms of us all, you have my utmost ire and disdain,” wrote another.

Niall’s stance has been highlighted by Lawyers for Justice Ireland who describe themselves as ‘”a group of collaborating Irish Pro Bono Lawyers & associated Professionals committed to achieving Justice & Equality for all Irish People.”