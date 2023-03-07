Dundalk Women’s Shed celebrate International Women’s Day with tea party

Mary Rose Milner and Sheila Wilson at the Dundalk Women's Shed tea party in The Oriel Centre. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

While there might be no scientific backing to the claim that there’s no problem that cannot be solved over a cup of tea, there’s no dispute that putting the kettle on is a typical Irish response to any crisis, large or small.

So it was fitting that Co Louth’s first Women’s Shed marked International Women’s Day early with a tea party on Monday morning in the Oriel Centre at Dundalk’s Old Gaol.

They came together over tea and coffee in delicate china and and music to celebrate the shared bonds of sisterhood and the new friendships forged since the Dundalk Women’s Shed was set up last year.

The Shed, one of about 40 around the country, is an initiative led by Louth Local Development, based in Partnership Court, under the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme funded by the Department of Rural and Community Affairs.

The ethos of the Women’s Sheds, similar to that of the longer established Men’s Sheds, is to provide an inclusive space for women over 18 who may be feeling lonely or isolated and want to meet other women for social interaction and activities.

Once the idea was mooted by Community Development Officer Dara McGabhann, and an inaugural meeting held in September, the Dundalk Shed has gone from strength to strength, with around 80 women from the town and surrounding areas attending the Monday morning meetings.

So far, they have enjoyed a wide range of activities, including art, dancing, flower arranging, chair yoga, first aid and CPR. There have been outings to the theatre, a Christmas party with the Castlebellingham Ukulele Group, speakers from Women’s Aid and talks on women’s health, the menopause, mindfulness, holestic approaches ti health and aromatherapy,

As the Monday morning activities continue to grow in popularity, with a programme concentrating on leisure, lifestyle, culture and health, there are also plans for a book club and a walking group.

Eventually it’s hoped that there will be activities every day of the week for those who want them.

At the moment, the group meet in the Oriel Centre but hope to move to a larger premises as their numbers grow.

Unlike some organisations, there’s no membership fee, and women are welcome to drop into sessions whenever they choose.

They are asked to make a €3 donation to cover the cost of the tea, coffee and refreshments, but there is no obligation to pay this if they can’t afford to.

While the Dundalk Shed is currently supported by Louth Local Development, the plan is for it to be run by a steering committee made up up members and for it to become eligible for charitable status and self-financing.