Dundalk Women’s Aid hosting event to raise awareness of violence against women and children

Mary McDermott CEO of Safe Ireland and adjunct Professor.

Margaret Roddy

As part of The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Global Campaign, Dundalk Women’s Aid is hosting a event on Wednesday December 7 in An Táin Theatre to look at how the local community can be part of the response and help to make Louth a safer place for women and girls.

Belfast-native Catherine Ferrin of Silver Sisters Productions will present an interactive  drama to demonstrate the reality of the experience of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence with a view to motivating people to work towards making Dundalk a safer community for women and children.

Mary McDermott CEO of Safe Ireland and adjunct Professor, School of Applied Social Studies, University College, Cork, will  share her thoughts on a community response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. Mary has worked across the University, NGO and community development sectors for the last 30 years;

She is a feminist educator and activist with a particular interest in the intersection between personal change and social change.

The evening begins at 7pm will finish at 8.30pm when tea/coffee and refreshments will be served.

