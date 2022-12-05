Dundalk Women’s Aid hosting event to raise awareness of violence against women and children

As part of The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Global Campaign, Dundalk Women’s Aid is hosting a event on Wednesday December 7 in An Táin Theatre to look at how the local community can be part of the response and help to make Louth a safer place for women and girls.

Belfast-native Catherine Ferrin of Silver Sisters Productions will present an interactive drama to demonstrate the reality of the experience of domestic, sexual and gender-based violence with a view to motivating people to work towards making Dundalk a safer community for women and children.

Mary McDermott CEO of Safe Ireland and adjunct Professor, School of Applied Social Studies, University College, Cork, will share her thoughts on a community response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. Mary has worked across the University, NGO and community development sectors for the last 30 years;

She is a feminist educator and activist with a particular interest in the intersection between personal change and social change.

The evening begins at 7pm will finish at 8.30pm when tea/coffee and refreshments will be served.