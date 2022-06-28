Dundalk Women’s Aid experiencing unprecedented demand as 1,148 women seek help in 2021

Dundalk Women’s Aid faced unprecedented demand in the past year, with 1,148 women seeking help from the domestic abuse support service in 2021, The Argus has learned.

The onset of Covid lockdowns in 2020, saw fears emerge of a ‘shadow pandemic’, women trapped at home with their abuser.

But, the launch of Operation Faoiseamh by Gardai allowed women to travel further than five kilometres if they needed to escape their home. It also raised more awareness of the role of support services such as Women’s Aid.

“Often, people aren’t aware of the extent of domestic abuse and coercive control that is going on in their own community,” said Ann Larkin, manager at Women’s Aid Dundalk.

It is, she adds, “one of the most hidden,” of crimes, where both the victim and the perpetrator are “secretive” about what is taking place.

With 1,148 women reaching out to Women’s Aid locally in 2021, it is clear, says Ann, that domestic abuse is continuing to be a reality in many homes and communities.

“That is the highest figure in all my years with Women’s Aid, it has been growing every year, even without Covid, the numbers have steadily been going up.”

Some of the growing demand for support is a result of greater awareness about the work of Women's Aid, she added. But, that is only part of the story.

"Our core figures have been high, and there are a lot more referrals from Gardai, which was really evident during the pandemic. Operation Faoiseamh was so important in helping women to realise that they weren’t alone, and could seek help if they needed to.”

The decision, says Ann, to leave an abusive relationship is “can be one of the most difficult choices a woman will face.”

"If she makes that brave decision, where does she go then? To a refuge that is full, and doesn’t have space for her and her children? Or to crisis accommodation, where she feels like she has swapped domestic violence for homelessness?”

Ann added that she “broadly welcomes” the work being done to establish a national Domestic Violence Register, which is available in other countries including the UK.

It followed calls by Jason Poole, brother of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her partner last year.

"I think anything that could be done to help women who find themselves in relationships which are abusive or violent can only be welcomed,” said Ann.

"Having a Domestic Violence register would especially help women who are seeing warning signs in a relationship, and enable them to find out if their partner had a history of domestic violence. It could help them to make a decision before it became more difficult to get out of the relationship.”

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan, who is working on a policy paper on the elimination of violence against women said “ a domestic violence register can protect women in our society.”

Speaking after the launch, Louth Senator Erin McGreehan said: “This is a very important step in updating our laws in terms of protecting women from abusive partners.”

“We believe that a domestic violence register could give women a chance at knowing the history of their partner if any abuse arises.”

“Too many Irish women have suffered at the hands of abusive and manipulative partners and I hope to see this policy paper adopted by the Minister for Justice.”