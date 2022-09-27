Dundalk woman celebrates 50 years with Unislim: ‘There were no runners to exercise back then.. I had a collection of pink slippers in class!’

After fifty years in the weight loss industry, Mary McArdle says she has “watched with such pride and joy as women lost their weight and got their magic back again.”

One of the first employees with Unislim in the early 1970’s, she joined “initially because I had four stone to lose myself.”

"I was very much on my own weight loss journey, I remember seeing a video from holidays, from a wee cine camera that we took with us, and we called a family night to watch it. I kept saying I wish that woman would move out of the road, and it was me! I was like a beached elephant!”

She joined Unislim and recalls “a real sense of relief that there was actually somewhere for women to go and to share their own experiences, and be taught how to eat."

"I came from a very overweight family, it was always a struggle, but back then your only solution was to go to the doctor who gave you a diet sheet and told you to come back when you had lost a stone.”

Life for women in the 1970s was “very, very different, especially when you got married and had children, that was you, expected to stay in the house and raise the family. There was no place for women to go to except for the ICA, women forgot about themselves in the midst of it all.”

She laughs at the memories, saying “There were no runners for you to go walking or exercise in. When I used to do exercises at the classes in the early days, I had the best collection of pink fluffy slippers left behind! There was no proper footwear for women to work out in.”

"I think Unislim really brought health to the fore for Irish women, and gave them freedom too. We learned from each other, and gave support in ways that just weren’t there in other parts of their lives. Women learned to love themselves again. They lost their weight and got a bit of their magic back again.”

Unislim has “meant everything to me too over these years,” says Mary. "Little did I think fifty years ago when I started out, young and full of enthusiasm that I would still be here, still working with as much enthusiasm as the very first say I started.”

She reflected on her journey through six decades: "I think one word comes to mind, family. When I joined in 1972, we were a small family run by a very tight knit unit run by Agnes and Brian McCourt, and like most families we continued to grow, with the current owner Fiona following in her mother’s footsteps to join the team.”

"I had my own family during the journey with Unislim, supporting me throughout these years, but I built up a second family too, in all the members who have joined along the way.”

Some, she adds, have been with her “since the very beginning” and “feel it is an important part of their lives.”

"We’ve shared laughter and tears, but the support we give each other has got many of us through our darkest days.”

She says they have even managed to “overcome competition from all sides of the weight loss industry, and the endless number of online slimming quick fixes, which we all know never work.”

The support of a weekly group was “so desperately missed during Covid,” says Mary, with the number of people who gained weight during that time still a factor in classes, she adds.

“Everyone put on the Covid stone. We weren’t going out of the house, what else was there to do only eat. We didn’t buy clothes or go anywhere, we were happy eating. Is there one person the country who didn’t have banana bread?”

Despite the changes in the weight loss industry over the decades, Mary says Unslim has retained its core principals of eating healthy, and getting support along the way.

"It’s not about eating less, it’s about eating better. We still have three meals a day and two snacks. There are no foods banned, but it’s about moderation, we all know you cant’ eat six bars of chocolate a day and lose weight.”

Celebrating fifty years with the company “ had been a very proud moment for me,” adds Mary.

"I look back on all these years with the greatest of affection and fondness. I feel very privileged to have travelled the road with so many wonderful leaders, and feel to blessed to call them my friends.”

She added “I look forward to continuing to be a part of this family, and watching it grow and flourish. I have the most wonderful memories, and I look forward to making many, many more. There is life in this gal yet!”

Unislim also recently celebrated the acquisition of Dundalk based business The Academy, with it’s owner, Karen Daly, also coming on board to work with Unislim.