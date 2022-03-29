Dundalk violinist star of IMAX movie ‘Ireland’

Dundalk violinist Patricia Treacy has a leading role in the new film ‘Ireland’ set to be screened in IMAX theatres across the world.

The film takes audiences on an action-packed journey across the Emerald Isle, exploring its wild, natural beauty and rich, cultural heritage.

Narrated by internationally award-winning actor and Ireland native Liam Neeson, Ireland follows Irish writer Manchán Magan on a cross-country adventure that explores the island of Ireland’s history, culture and stunning natural landscapes, connecting people of Irish descent from around the world to their land, language, and stories along the way. Joining Manchán is leading Irish concert violinist, north Louth native Patricia Treacy. and four Irish teenagers looking to gain greater insight into their Irish heritage.

Speaking to the Argus from the US this week, Patricia said: “The launch of the film in New York was incredible! “Ireland” was shown on the biggest giant screen in North America and in 3D, the landscapes and sights were even more breathtaking than you can imagine. I was blown away by Ireland in all her glory, and very proud to be apart of it.”

The film chronicles the journey of the group from Dublin to Belfast, Kilkenny to Cong, and to such spectacular natural landmarks as the giant Cliffs of Moher, the volcanic Giant’s Causeway and the rugged Skellig Islands where they meet scientists studying the local puffin population. At each stop along the way, they rediscover the vibrant traditions, language, stories and sacred customs of each part of Ireland.

Patricia explained that she first met the MacGillivray family, who are behind the production in 2016 when she was asked to play at the premiere of “National Parks adventures” narrated by Robert Redford for the launch in Dublin. It became the number one IMAX and Giant Screen film/doc in 2016 in the world.

“I was then asked in 2018 to have a roll in the film “Ireland”. My role in the film is along with Manchan Meagan is to mentor four teens and bring them on a road trip around Ireland. It truly was such an adventure as it was their first time seeing all the different places throughout the country.”

“I am playing violin on the sound track throughout and I also perform the Proclamation, the piece I chose to play at President Biden’s inaugural mass, in a scene where we perform for our President Michael D Higgins at Galway University.”

She explained that the film is 42 minutes in length by design, “and is being shown in IMAX theatres, science centres and museums around the world for an initial roll out.”

"It then goes to live stream media as well as in-flight on United Airlines. There are an estimated 2300 Museum and Science museums around the world, so this will allow for a much longer shelf life than a typical Hollywood movie.”

She added that IMAX theatres can show films for up to two years and longer. "MacGillivray Freeman’s film “To Fly” is still playing over forty years later in the Smithsonian in Washington D.C!”

Patricia has been busy going back and forward from the US to Ireland, and will be travelling extensively to promote ‘Ireland’ all over the States, China, and Europe as an official ambassador to the film.