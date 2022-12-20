Dundalk unites to pay tribute to soldier killed in Lebanon

Private Seán Rooney was killed on active service in Lebanon last Wednesday as he drove colleagues to the airport

The community of Dundalk has been united in grief since news broke on Thursday morning that a young soldier from the town had given his life on peacekeeping duties with the United Nations in Lebanon.

Friends, neighbours and those wishing to express their sympathy with a fine young man who had made the ultimate sacrifice laid flowers at the gates of Aiken Barracks, while the tri-colour flew at half mast on public buildings throughout the town. Many households displayed Irish flags and placed candles in their windows as the remains of Pte Rooney made their last journey home.

Those who were fortunate enough to know Pte Seán Rooney remembered a kind young man who had fulfilled a long held ambition to serve in the Irish Army, just as his father, uncles had done.

The principal of St Mary’s College, Mr Alan Craven, said that they were all deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Seán's passing and that the thoughts of the entire Marist community were with his mother Natasha, grandparents Eugene and Rachel and family.

“Seán attended the Marist from 2011 and completed his Junior Cert with us in 2014,” he recalled. “He was a lovely student, who had a very caring and supportive nature. He enjoyed school life inside and outside the classroom, loved team sports and played football for the college.”

He remembered him as being was very popular with his peers and staff alike. “He had a strong sense of community and was very giving to social outreach events in the College, especially charity events like the Christmas hampers and Shoe box appeal.”

Seán's family had a long association with the Irish Army and it was little surprise to them when he decided to enlist as a soldier at 17, following in the footsteps of his uncles, John and Eugene, another past pupil.

The Sean O’Mahony’s club posted on their Facebook page that their club flag is currently flying at half mast at their Point Road ground following the tragic death of Private Sean Rooney while on Peacekeeping duty in the Lebanon last week.

The club has a close association with the 27th Infantry Battalion, many of whom have played with the club, including their current senior team manager Liam Dullaghan.

“Many of these members carried out the same assignment in the Lebanon that Sean was engaged in. The 27th is a integral part of the Sean O Mahony, Quay, Point Road Family The club wishes to send its deepest condolences to Sean's family. friends and colleagues during this devastating time.”

Na Piarsaigh GFC also expressed their sympathy the Rooney family, saying they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken” to hear of the tragic death of young Seán Rooney.

“The Rooney family are well known and the epitome of what our community stands for. We would like to offer them our support and sincere condolences during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with his mother Natasha, grandparents Eugene and Rachel, uncle John, aunt Tara and uncle Eugene.”