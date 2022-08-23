Dundalk triplets make it a 1..2..3 for Supervalu ad

Dundalk’s model triplets Laura, Alison and Nicola Crimmins left tv viewers across the country a little confused with their starring role in the latest Supervalu ad.

The sisters filmed for the Musgrave group commercial only a few weeks ago, each featured separately browsing in their Supervalu store.

It isn’t until the final shot that all is revealed, identical sisters have been doing their weekly shop!

"It was such great fun, a pretty intense shoot, but we just loved working together again.” Laura told The Argus.

The trio, who have been busy working models over the years, have been treading their own path of late, Laura setting up her own business ‘Beauty Boutique’ in Dundalk, Nicola working for Aer Lingus and Alison employed with Louth County Council.

"We had been signed with Assets model agency for years, but we’ve all been busy with our own careers that we haven’t done that much work together in a long time. So this was really nice, a great day.”

The production team had come across the Crimmins’ hilarious interview with Tommy Tierna on RTE broadcast a few years ago, and decided the sisters were exactly what they were looking for.

"We filmed the ad a few weeks, in two locations, in Rathfarnham and in Supervalu in Knocklyon. It was a full night time shoot, we filmed from 4pm until after 4am the following morning, it was mayhem at times with three girls getting ready for the shoot at the same time, but we enjoyed every minute!”

Ireland’s best known triplet sisters are “hard to pin down in the one place over the last while!’ says Laura.

"I think that’s what worried us most when we were approach to do the ad, with our own schedules, but thankfully it worked out well, and we had the best experience working with the team behind the shoot, they really made it a fantastic day for us.”

The reaction has been “incredible” added Laura, as news of the upcoming ad leaked.

"We've had so many messages about it, and appreciate it so much. We're delighted with the reaction. The fun we had on this shoot is something we will never forget!”