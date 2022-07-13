Dundalk training centre welcomes delegation from Portugal

Olá from AMTCE in Dundalk - Head of Engineering and ICT Adrian Kelly uses the twin arm cobot to greet members of the Portuguese Trade delegation during the visit arranged by Aidan McKenna of Enterprise Ireland and Luis Camo Reis of the Portuguese Embassy to the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence

At the Portuguese trade delegation visit to the Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) in Dundalk on Friday 8th July were l/r: Adrian Kelly, Head of Engineering and ICT, Bruno Caldas, First Secretary of Intermunicipal community of Alto Minho in north-west Portugal, Martin O’Brien, CEO of LMETC and founder of AMTCE and Luis Ceia, President of CEVAL the Business Confederation of Alto Minho. The visit was arranged in conjunction with Aidan McKenna of Enterprise Ireland and Luis Camo Reis of the Portuguese Embassy in Ireland

The Advanced Manufacturing Training Centre of Excellence (AMTCE) in Dundalk recently hosted a delegation of political and business leaders from the Alto Minho region in north-west Portugal.

The AMTCE is Ireland’s leading advanced manufacturing and training provider, giving delegation the opportunity to view best practice in terms of territorial development strategies in a similar region to their own.

The visit, organised by Enterprise Ireland in conjunction with the Portuguese Embassy in Ireland, was part of a territorial benchmarking programme supported by the European Union. The AMTCE is jointly funded by Enterprise Ireland and SOLAS, and Industrial Development Authority (IDA) have kindly agreed a long-term lease on the building with LMETB.

The twelve-strong delegation was headed by Bruno Caldas, First Secretary of the Intermunicipal Community of Alto Minho (CIM) and Luis Ceia, President of the Alto Minho Business Confederation (CEVAL).

Martin O’ Brien, LMETB Chief Executive and founder of AMTCE, delivered a presentation and led a tour of the centre for the delegates. He outlined the centre’s aim to maintain manufacturing’s place at the heart of Irish society by assisting employers in reskilling and upskilling in the new emerging technologies used in industry 4.0 and encouraging the development of new careers in advanced manufacturing.

“As Ireland’s leading advanced manufacturing and training centre, we were delighted to welcome our Portuguese visitors and for the opportunity to showcase the work of our expert team in developing training and upskilling solutions for the high value manufacturing and technology sectors in Ireland.”

“The AMTCE is actively engaged in promoting and developing strategic educational and training alliances with our European and global neighbours. The collaboration and sharing of knowledge, information, expertise and training will support opportunities for trade and industry linkages, further strengthening the creation of a modern industrial ecosystem on the island of Ireland”, he said.