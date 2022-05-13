Dundalk town centre pub for sale

The Uisce Beatha in the centre of Dundalk is up for sale

The Uisce Beatha pub, a long-established licenced premises in the centre of Dundalk, is up for sale.

The landmark pub on the corner of Clanbrassil Street and Market Street, dates back to the 1940s and 50s when it was known as the Central Bar. It was owned by the Ward family, who also had a grocery store in Park Street, and was run as a bar with hotel rooms upstairs for business people visiting the town.

Cavan native Benny Brady bought the pub in 1956, having worked in it as a barman for a number of years previously, and it has remained in the family ownership ever since. After Benny’s death in 1979, his wife Margaret took over the running of the pub, with son Brian stepping into the role in 1982.

The pub’s position in the heart of the town meant that it was a very popular venue for workers in nearby shops and businesses, including Woolworths and the Post Office, as well as those coming in to town from the country for shopping.

Food was served during the day while the night time trade was also very busy,

It became a well-known as a music venue, with bands playing in the upstairs function room and musicians in the lounge, and had its own amateur drama group that took part in the Maytime Festival pub drama competitions. It was also a popular sports pub, with Brian running the Soccer Pick which gave regulars the chance to win big cash prizes, and its own football team playing in the winter league.

In recent years, the pub was leased out and became known as the Uisce Beatha with a separate music venue The DisFunction Room upstairs hosting local and visiting Indie, rock and metal acts.

The property is much larger than it appears from the front, with a basement, and keg store at the rear opening onto Market Street.

Uisce Beatha is on the market with Anthony A McArdle & Son auctioneers.