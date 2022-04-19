Dundalk Tidy Towns launch annual ‘Spring Clean’

Dundalk Tidy Towns are set to launch the annual ‘Spring Clean’ next weekend, to prepare for judging in the national ‘Best Kept Town’ competition.

The committee have issued a call out to ‘all residents to join us in our Spring Clean on the last weekend in April. 2022 is a very important year for Dundalk. As a result of the success of Dundalk in the Supervalu Tidy Towns competition, Dundalk has been nominated to compete in Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition."

This all-island competition sees towns from north and south compete for the title of the best kept town in Ireland.

“The adjudicators visit at an unknown time in May and we are working hard to ensure Dundalk is looking its best. The town will be judged on a number of categories including streets and public areas, residential areas, tidiness, business buildings and green spaces,” said Stephen Clarke, Dundalk Tidy Towns.

As part of the preparation, Tidy Towns are holding three events during the Spring Clean weekend.

The weekend kicks off at 7pm on Friday 29th April meeting at Lidl, Avenue Road. The following day at 10am the committee and volunteers will meet at St Helena’s Park and the weekend will conclude on Sunday 1st May at 10am at Lennon’s, Castletown Road. Bags, litter picks and gloves will be provided. All events will last 90 minutes.

“We are encouraging all of our ‘Adopt a Patch’ volunteers to carry out a litter pick in their area over the weekend. And we invite all residents’ associations in Dundalk to consider a clean up of their area over the weekend. For those who cannot participate, perhaps consider a two minute street clean at their own house, perhaps removing a few weeds along a curb or flower bed or picking up a few pieces of litter.” added Stephen.

“Let’s together make this the year Dundalk becomes Ireland’s Best Kept Town.”

For more details check out Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook or Instagram or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com