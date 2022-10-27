Louth

Dundalk tenor David Martin appearing at An Táin Arts Centre with Morgan Cowley and Keith Kearns

Margaret Roddy

Dundalk tenor David Martin has joined forces with fellow tenors, Morgan Crowley and Keith Kearns, and concert pianist Jillian Saunders, to form a new group Tenors Inc. who are set to delight audiences in An Tain Arts Centre on Saturday October 29 at 8pm.

Between them, these skilled musicians have appeared in opera houses, concert halls, with recordings and broadcasts worldwide.

Since his retirement from the Irish Defence Forces, David has been able to concentrate on his love for singing.

He has sang as a member of popular groups The Three Tenors and Five Irish Tenors, as well as a solo performer.

He has performed at the National Concert Hall Dublin and the Eucharistic Congress in the RDS and Croke Park Dublin as well as touring the United States with The Five Irish Tenors.

Having  formed Tenors Inc. earlier this year,  he is looking forward to Saturday’s performance, which will include a programme of much-loves songs, all arranged specially for this concert, such as Go Lassie Go, Bring Him Home, Nessun Dorma, Ripples in the Rockpool, You'll Never Walk Alone. 

‘Tickets are €23 and €20 concession, plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket and can be purchased from An Táin Arts Centre’s Box Office on Crowe Street, over the phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie

