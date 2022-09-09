Dundalk TD says tackling cost of living crisis ‘must be government priority’

The cost of living crisis ‘must be the government’s number one priority’ when the Dáil returns next week, according to Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

Deputy Ó Murchú. said the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll at the weekend showed that 37% of people say they will be unable to pay the increased energy bills this winter, while a further 39% say they will have to cut back on other costs to afford the forthcoming bills.

He said: “Towards the end of the summer, it was becoming clear that people are becoming alarmed by what they will have to deal with this winter. There are an increasing number of people coming into my constituency office seeking help with bills through exceptional needs payments from the Department of Social Protection.”

“From talking to people while canvassing over the last few weeks, the number one topic is energy costs and how people, particularly those on low or fixed incomes like pensioners, are going to be able to afford the huge increases.”

Deputy Ó Murchú said the price hike news last week, where a number of utility companies announced massive increases to electricity and gas costs, “was almost constant.”

He said: “There were a couple of days last week that every time the notification from RTE News came up on my phone, it was price increase, price increase, price increase.”

“In addition, there are serious concerns being aired to me by small businesses and retailers in Dundalk who are looking at their electricity bills for the last two months and wondering what on earth the one in October will look like, and how they will pay it.”

The Dáil resumes on September 14 after a two-month summer recess and Deputy Ó Murchú said the number one priority for the government has to be the cost of living crisis.

‘When the Dáil returns, we will then be two weeks out from the budget and the government simply has no choice – in the jaws of a cost of living crisis not seen for decades, they have to do everything in their power to ensure that families are protected from the worst ravages of price hikes.”

“The government has been stagnant over the summer. They have not done enough to ease the pain for families and small businesses.”

“The government was slow to look at what needed to be done such as a windfall tax on the huge profits of the energy companies and price caps.”

“We are now seeing some of the European proposals that include decoupling of electricity prices from gas.”

‘”Everything has to be used from price reduction factors, better planning and the speeding up of renewables delivery and looking at consumption reduction, particularly for businesses, where possible.”