Dundalk TD says ‘ people simply can’t afford to retrofit their homes’

Louth homeowners “simply cannot afford to retrofit their energy-inefficient homes”, according to a Dundalk TD who called for greater supports as the cost of living crisis bites.

Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick told the Dail: “We all know that poorly insulated homes require more energy to heat which will result in increasing carbon emissions and even higher energy bills for households.

Recently I had a woman in my constituency office who applied under the retrofitting scheme for a heat pump to replace her energy-inefficient oil boiler. She met all means requirements. Due to the backlog of applications she went ahead and paid someone to install a heat pump. Subsequently one year later, when an assessor called to view the property, she was denied a grant as work had been done. This needs to be changed."

He asked that Government consider the immediate approval of allocations received under the national retrofitting scheme.

"We need to help the people now by providing a greater investment in retrofitting households as a matter of urgency. Not a day passes when there is not a queue in my office of people looking for help to fill in applications forms to see what is available. However, many low- and middle-income households in my constituency of Louth are excluded from retrofitting under the Government scheme as they do not qualify for the better energy warmer homes scheme and do not have the disposable income required to afford a deep retrofit under the one-stop shop service. State funding should be proportionally allocated on the basis of need and specifically targeted at those who rely on burning solid fuel for heat.”

He also raised concerns about current and new housing developments in Louth “still installing gas lines instead of heat pumps.”

"These developments are going to cost us in the coming years and they will have to be replaced. The Government must look at long-term costs and implement regulations now.”

"Additionally, we cannot have a situation whereby people are in energy poverty which will have subsequent effect of increasing hospital admissions, causing further stress on health service. These least can afford this energy. There should be a reform of the current national retrofit plan whereby the focus of funding and resources is redirected towards those in greater need of retrofitting. We need to improve delivery times and cost efficiencies while increasing the number of retrofits, especially for those in need. In the upcoming budget the Government must keep its promises and we must follow up the allocation of the €165 million towards housing, climate change and balanced regional development.”

He added: “Families need a warm home and stability. Ireland needs a progressive and effective retrofit plan that will help our emissions reduction targets while delivering wider social and economic benefits for workers and families. Morale in the country is very low. Families are suffering. The people need help now.”