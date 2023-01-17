Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick in call for reform of dental services

Independent Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick and the other members of the Regional Group in the Dail are highlighting the delays in dental treatment due to the collapse of the Dental Treatment Services Scheme.

The group ave published a Dáil motion which will be debated on Thursday January 19 calling for immediate access improvements to dental care.

“The bottom line is that dental services should be affordable and available. Unfortunately, it is neither. We must improve access to dental care in an equitable and sustainable manner for all, across all income groups,” Deputy Fitzpatrick said.

“Every week we are contracted by constituents in Louth and East-Meath who, despite having a medical card, cannot get dental care”, said Fitzpatrick.

This, he said, is because there is an almost 25% fall in the number of dentists claiming reimbursement through the Dental Treatment Services Scheme since December 2020.

On top of this, most community healthcare dentists are at full capacity and unable to take on new patients.

“The public dental service is on its knees,” he continued, calling for the . For the Dental Treatment Services Scheme to be reviewed and reformed without further delay with full stakeholder consultation.

The delays in dental care are affecting those in most need, especially, children and people with disabilities. More than 13,000 children are awaiting orthodontic treatment. Many children do not get their first dental check until secondary school children, while more and more adults with disabilities are facing delays in accessing dental surgery under general anaesthetic.

Deputy Fitzpatrick and the Regional Group members state there are many solutions available to the Government, but they need to be initiated immediately.

The group are calling for the reformation of the Dental Tax Relief scheme as an increase in the tax relief will assist those struggling with increasing bills by expanding access to treatments and reliefs available. Immediate reform is also required for work permit schemes for dentists and dental nurses.

In relation to staffing and recruitment of dentists, associates, hygienists, and nurses into the sector, the Regional Group Members highlight the requirement of additional undergraduate places for dental graduates in Irish universities. . Likewise, Deputy Fitzpatrick will push for the provision of additional training to allow paediatric dental services to operate where there is a lack of paediatric nursing staff.