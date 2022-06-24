Dundalk TD calls for superfast electric car chargers for Louth

Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick, who drives an electric Kia Niro, has been calling for super fast EV chargers for Louth

There are currently no fast power or super chargers for electric vehicles anywhere in Louth, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed.

The Minister responded to queries in the Dail from Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick who asked for details of the number of fast chargers and and super-fast chargers for electric vehicles that are currently available in County Louth.

Deputy Fitzpatrick, who drives an electric car, asked if the Government’s plans to make more fast EV chargers available this year.

Minister Eamon Ryan said there are 16 public charging points on the ESB eCars network in Louth, not including private home charging points or chargers managed by other network providers, comprising -- 12 AC 22 kW charging stations (each AC station provides for two charge points), and- 4 fast charger type (50/43kW).

He added that there are “currently no ESB eCars high power, or super, chargers in Co. Louth.”

“The Government is fully committed to supporting a significant expansion and modernisation of the electric vehicle charging network over the coming years. A draft national charging infrastructure strategy for the development of EV charging infrastructure, covering the crucial period out to 2025 was published for consultation in March."

The Minister said the draft strategy sets out “the government’s ambition regarding the delivery of a public EV charging network to support up to 194,000 electric cars and vans by the middle of the decade. Responses and submissions received as part of the consultation are currently being considered in the development of the final Strategy for publication.”

“Preparations are underway to establish Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI). This Office will play an important role in our transition to zero emission vehicles. It will co-ordinate measures to support the uptake of EVs and the rollout of charge point infrastructure.”

The Minister said that as well as the ESB eCars network there are a number of private charge point operators with sites already live in Ireland.

"Once established, ZEVI will be tasked with developing a single interactive portal for mapping the location and availability of all publicly accessible EV charging points and provide offer a central source of information to EV owners.”