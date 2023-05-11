Dundalk TD accuses Government of not being able to provide solutions to housing crisis

Sinn Fein TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has accused the Government of not being able to offer “the necessary solutions, whether we are talking about rents or about housing in general.”

Speaking in the Dail on the People Before Profit motion on their proposed Rent Reduction Bill, he said that there was a “brutal emergency situation” in housing.

He had seen the availability of houses on the property website, daft.ie, go from 15 to eight and highlighted a house with “a considerable number of bedrooms” for rent at €3,000 a month.

“I do not know I could have told somebody a number of years ago that one could be paying that sort of money to rent a house in the Dundalk area. I am sure I could have told people that, but they would have laughed at me. Unfortunately, that is not the case.”

“This is an absolute brutal emergency situation and asked when will we deal with it like it is. What we are getting is bit operations, piecemeal actions. We are more inclined to put money into the pockets of developers than get down to building.”

"Everyone will be aware of the Sinn Féin proposals in relation to the building of 20,000 public houses. We are talking about cost-rental, council and affordable houses. When we are talking about affordable, we are talking about what really is affordable.

“We know that we are in an even tighter circumstance, that people are even in a worse situation because of the eviction ban being pulled.”