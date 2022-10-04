Dundalk student waited over three hours as buses full of commuters sped past

Dundalk students attending DCU who get the Matthews bus home were left standing at a Whitehall bus stop for over three hours last Tuesday evening as full buses drove past.

As the numbers of students commuting to college has increased due to the accommodation crisis in the capital and employers are demanding that workers return to the office, there is a lack of capacity on the private coach service, particularly at peak hours.

“The buses kept going past as they were full,” says an 18 year student from Dundalk who waited over three hours before finally getting on a bus.

"I arrived at the bus stop about 5.30pm and thought I’d be fine to get 5.45pm bus. When that one and two others went past without stopping, I thought I’d get the 6.15pm one but it went past as did a couple more.

Eventually she got so fed up that she decided to walk back towards the city centre, to wait for a bus at the stop beside the DCU/Pats entrance.

"It’s not the safest spot to be walking but I was so fed up and tired waiting that I thought I might have a better chance getting a bus nearer town.”

However, another bus went past before before she eventually got one – after more than three hours waiting.

A first year student of general nursing, she says she has no option but to commute as she was unable to get accommodation in Dublin.

"My lectures are from 9am to 5pm or 6pm most days, so I can’t get an earlier bus to avoid rush hour.”

She said that she doesn’t have a problem getting a seat on the bus in the mornings but is now worried that she will face similar delays in the evening.

"It’s already a long day as I have to be in college for 9am without not being able to get home on time.”

She says that she wasn’t the only student from Dundalk who had to wait to get a bus home, and that she knew another student who ended up getting a bus to Drogheda and getting her parents to collect her from there as she was so fed up waiting.

“If there are more delays like this it could lead to students dropping out of their courses.”

She is particularly worried about what will happen in the darker evenings, saying she would feel safe having to wait a long time or having to walk to the stop in Drumcondra.

"Hopefully it will be sorted out.”