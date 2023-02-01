Dundalk student named as Intel Women in Technology Scholar

Dundalk student Grainne Lynch, who is studying at the University of Galway has been named as an Intel Women in Technology Scholar.
Grainne Lynch, a past-pupil of St Louis Secondary school is studying Computer Science and Information Technology.
She is one of thirteen women selected for the scholarship programme, which aims at encouraging a new generation of high-achieving women to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology and to empower them by fostering educational opportunities.
The scholarship program carries a monetary grant, valued at €3,000 per annum, as well as opportunities for work placements at the Intel Leixlip and Shannon campus’. Each scholar is also assigned a mentor who is an Intel employee to assist and provide advice on managing their academic career.