Dundalk ‘Spring Clean’ transforms town

It was a busy weekend for Tidy Towns volunteers across north Louth as the annual ‘Spring Clean’ kicked off for the first organised event since the pandemic began.

Dundalk Tidy Towns had a great response to their launch of the ‘Dundalk Spring Clean’ over the last weekend in April.

A spokesman said “This is a very important time for Dundalk as we await the arrival of the judges for Ireland’s Best Kept Town Competition, the Supervalu Tidy Towns Competition and the IBAL Litter League.”

“A huge effort was on show by the many residents’ associations who organised clean ups of their area. We would like to say a special word of thanks to St Patrick’s Scouts who organised a clean up every evening of the Spring Clean week and the leaders who went out in canoes to clean the Castletown River.

A special mention must be made of the efforts of Aura Swim Club, Prometric and Graebel staff who joined our spring clean events. Thanks also to Buion Setanta Scouts who organised a clean up in Lennon Melia Terrace."

Dundalk Tidy Towns also thanked the ‘Adopt a Patch’ volunteers who were out in force across the town in recent weeks and reminded them to submit a selfie/picture during May to be entered into the competition for a RockSalt voucher.

Residents groups across the town were also holding their own clean ups as part of the big ‘Spring Clean’ including Bay Estate residents association led by Dundalk TD Ruairi O Murchu.

The adjudicators for the competitions and litter league visit at an unknown time in May and Tidy Towns have been appealing to local communities to ensure Dundalk is looking its best.

The town will be judged on a number of categories including streets and public areas, residential areas, tidiness, business buildings and green spaces.

For more details check out Dundalk Tidy Towns on Facebook or Instagram or email dundalktidytowns@gmail.com