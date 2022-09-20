Dundalk sporting heavyweights launch centenary cycle in memory of Gda. Tony Golden

Garda Kevin Cleary with honorary Garda Josh O'Hagan at the launch of the Tony Golden memorial cycle held in the Marshes.

Honorary Garda Josh O'Hagan with Israel Olatunde at the launch of the Tony Golden memorial cycle held in the Marshes.

Garda Eve McCrystal and Israel Olatunde with Mags and Niall O'Hagan, Honorary Garda Josh O'Hagan, Kim and Jamie O'Hagan at the launch of the Tony Golden memorial cycle held in the Marshes.

Fighting Fit.....Chief Supt. Alan McGovern and Any Broadhurst at the launch of the Tony Golden memorial cycle held in the Marshes.

Launch....A Golden Line Up at the launch of the Tony Golden memorial cycle held in the Marshes.

Dundalk’s biggest sporting names came out in force to support the launch the Centenary Cycle, in memory of Gda Tony Golden.

Israel Olatunde, better known as ‘Ireland’s fastest man’ was joined by Commonwealth and World Champion boxer Amy Broadhrust, and Paralympic Gold medallist Eve McCrystal, who is also a serving Garda.

The ‘golden trio’ joined cyclists taking part in the centenary cycle, renamed this year to mark 100 years of An Garda Siochana, at a fundraising event in the Marshes shopping centre.

Gda. Kevin Cleary told The Argus that it was “a fantastic event” which supported the chosen charity Little Blue Heroes.

“We were really delighted to have Israel, Amy and Eve there on the day. The kids in particular just loved meeting them, and recalled how they had been cheering for them on the tv!”

The memorial race has remained a virtual one this year, he added, which allowed teams from across the country to take part and compete.

"We have around 300 people registered for this year, which is up on what we had in previous years.”

The main event locally kicks off this Saturday, 24th September, but participants can complete their chosen course throughout the week as the event will run from the 17th of September 2022 until Saturday.

"Some people are out on the road, others are on a static bike in the gym and are recording their distances. It’s really up to everyone taking part how they want to complete it.”

Participants are being asked to together attempt to cycle one kilometre for every member of An Garda Siochana, Garda Reserve and Garda staff that have served the state since 1922 - a combined total of 44,288 kilometres.

“The challenge is designed for cyclists of all abilities to contribute whatever distances they want to help complete this years challenge of 44,288 kilometres over the eight days of the challenge.”

At the local event on Saturday there will be two courses available, a 60 kilometre course, and a 100 kilometre race.”

Anyone still hoping to register can log on to www.lh286cycle.com