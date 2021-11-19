Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Dundalk singer Toshin to appear on The Late Late Show

Dundalk singer Toshin is to appear on the Late, Late Show tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddie Mercury Expand

Close

Dundalk singer Toshin is to appear on the Late, Late Show tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddie Mercury

Dundalk singer Toshin is to appear on the Late, Late Show tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddie Mercury

Dundalk singer Toshin is to appear on the Late, Late Show tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddie Mercury

argus

Margaret Roddy

Dundalk singer Toshín is to appear on The Late, Late Show, tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddy Mercury.

The singer, who grew  up in the Armagh Road area,  announced on social media: “Buzzing to let ya’ll know that I’ll be performing on The Late Late Show tomorrow as part of a trio honouring the passing of Freddie Mercury! This will definitely be a special moment.”

Toshín started singing with a church choir and attended the Marist, where she took part in school talent competitions.

She then completed a degree course in commercial music at the  BIMM music college in Dublin.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

She is now the lead singer of the Dublin-based soul-infused pop-funk sextet 'Toshín' which was founded in 2016.

Toshín have played some amazing shows and festivals including Beat Yard festival (2019), Electric Picnic (2019), Body & Soul Mainstage (2019), and Music Makers Festival UK (2019), as well as leading venues around the country.

Privacy