Dundalk singer Toshin to appear on The Late Late Show

Dundalk singer Toshín is to appear on The Late, Late Show, tomorrow night as part of a tribute to Freddy Mercury.

The singer, who grew up in the Armagh Road area, announced on social media: “Buzzing to let ya’ll know that I’ll be performing on The Late Late Show tomorrow as part of a trio honouring the passing of Freddie Mercury! This will definitely be a special moment.”

Toshín started singing with a church choir and attended the Marist, where she took part in school talent competitions.

She then completed a degree course in commercial music at the BIMM music college in Dublin.

She is now the lead singer of the Dublin-based soul-infused pop-funk sextet 'Toshín' which was founded in 2016.

Toshín have played some amazing shows and festivals including Beat Yard festival (2019), Electric Picnic (2019), Body & Soul Mainstage (2019), and Music Makers Festival UK (2019), as well as leading venues around the country.