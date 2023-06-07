Dundalk Show returns this Sunday with an exciting day out for all the family

The forecast is looking promising for the weekend which means that a bumper crowd is expected at this year’s Dundalk Show taking place on Sunday June 11 in the beautiful woodland setting of Bellurgan Park on the Cooley peninsula.

It promises to be an excellent day out for all the family and also for those taking part in the various classes in the hope of winning prizes and a very coveted Dundalk Show Rosette.

Bellurgan Park, nestling in the beautiful surroundings of the Cooley Mountains, has proved itself to be the ideal setting for an agricultural show and the Dundalk Show Committee has been working tirelessly since last year’s show to make sure that this year’s event is the best yet.

Dundalk Show lives up to its mission statement of being a shop window for what is produced locally, explaining the process from farm to fork, highlighting best agricultural practice and adherence to quality production. The show plays an important role in helping to preserve traditions handed down through generations which otherwise could be forgotten and also aims to showcase agricultural practices for all ages, bringing urban and rural life together.

There’s a feast of entertainment in store for visitors with lots of live music from Ardee Brass Band, the Dundalk Ukulele Strummers and Irish Dancing with Scoil Rince Cois Ceol, while John Brady is the big attraction for country music fans.

All the usual favourites are back this year including the dog show, bonny baby competition, and best dressed, while there’s a special focus on women in agriculture and farming this year, with a series of talks taking place.

As always, the home industries, art and craft, home baking and horticultural classes are a big drawn.

There will also be a magic show with Tommy Trickster and floral demonstrations in the entertainment marquee. All these events take place from 1pm to 4.30pm.

The cattle and sheep sections attract huge interest and are among the . This year, Highland Cattle have been added to the usual cattle breeds and there are additions to the sheep classes for Roughfell and Swaledale breeds. The cattle section has a special class for a Breeders Choice Traditional 4* or 5* Breeding Heifer and the sheep section will also have classes for the All Ireland Charolais Sheep Championship.

There are several horse classes including riding, jumping and there is big prize money in the Racehorse to Riding Horse classes.

A large turnout of poultry is expected with classes for different fowl and eggs.

Qualifiers feature at Dundalk Show , with the winners goingon to take part in All Ireland Finals at other shows. This year Dundalk Show has qualifiers for the All Ireland Junior Craft Championship, the All Ireland Home Preserves Championship, the All Ireland Bread Baking Championship, All Ireland Pedigree Suckler Type Heifer Championship and the All Ireland Irish Native Breed Dog Championship. Another large part of the Dundalk Show is the amount of Trade Stands and this year is being well supported by local businesses.

Entries can now be made via the Show website www.dundalkshow.com while further information can be found by emailing info@dundalkshow.ie or by contacting 086-2503113. Admission is 15 per adult, children are free. Tickets for the Show are on sale online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/613400205527 or can be purchased at the gate. The Show starts at 12 noon and entry to Bellurgan Park will be from the Deerpark Road entrance.