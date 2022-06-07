Dundalk Show returns for first time in two years

The final preparations are being made for Dundalk Show which returns to the wonderful setting of Bellurgan Park on the Cooley peninsula on Sunday June 12th after a two year break due to the pandemic.

The hard-working committee of volunteers have left no stone unturned to ensure that the show is a great day out for everyone.

“We’re getting lots of entries from throughout the county and further afield as we’ve got nine all-Ireland qualifiers, from cattle to home industries and dogs,” says treasurer and acting-secretary Sharon Eveson.

She is delighted with the support being show by local schools, with entries coming in for the children's classes, which this year have a big focus on the environment.

"It's vitally important that child deep an awareness of rural life and the green agenda.”

Judging in the horse, cattle and sheep classes gets underway in the morning and she advises people to go along early once the gates open to the public at 12noon so that they can make the most of the day.

There will also be a demonstration of sheep shearing and the poultry classes are also a big draw.

This year’s dog show features an all-Ireland qualifier for the Best Native Irish Breed, the final of which will be held at the Ballinasloe Show, Co Galway on Sunday September 24th. The nine breeds are familiar Irish Wolfhound, Glen of Imaal Terrier; Irish Red Setter; Irish Red and White Setter; Irish Soft- Coated Wheaten Terrier; Irish Terrier; Irish Water Spaniel; Kerry Beagle; Kerry Blue.

There are, of course, plenty of other classes for dogs, be they prized pedigrees or humble mutts.

The home industries is another big draw, and there will be weaving demonstrations in the marquee throughout the day.

"We’ve got something for all the family, and there will be a great selection of stalls and trade stands, from commercial to artisan foods,” says Sharon.

As part of the focus on ecology and the environment, bee-keeper Martin Rourke will be talking about the importance of bees, while Senator Erin McGreehan, who is a member of the show committee, will be distributing 500 tree saplings to the public as part of her Native Irish Trees Initiative.

The Cooley Community Alert will be on hand with the property marking machine to place identification codes on farm machinery and other items.

Entertainment is being provided by the Ardee Brass Band, the Dundalk Ukulele Band and ATM the Band, while there will be a magic show, balloon modeling, and face-painting for the children.

Louth’s Rose of Tralee Emma Barry will be among the many visitors on the day, while the Show Queen will be tasked with judging the Bonny Baby competition.

There’s also a prize for the best-dressed person on the day.

‘We are very pleased with the amount of interest being shown in this year’s show and also with the level of sponsorship coming in. We're getting great support from the local community, over and above what we anticipated so we want to thank everyone for their support as it takes a lot of money to run the show.”

As always, the show looks set to be a great family day out and the good news is that children get in free this year, There’s also a reduced rate for those who buy their tickets on-line before Friday June 10th.

For further information and booking visit www.dundalkshow.com