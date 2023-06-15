Dundalk sets record for hottest June day but cooler weather on the way

Enda Hanlon and Áine Sheerin share all the comforts of home and out of the sun with their Charolais Heifer at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park last Sunday. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Temperatures in Dundalk soared this week as the automated climate station in town recorded a sizzling 29.9C on Wednesday afternoon, just short of 30C.

According to Irish Weather Online Facebook page this is “by far the earliest 29C on record in Ireland - two weeks earlier than the previous.”

"The Dundalk value is also the highest June temperature in Ireland since 29 June 2018,” they said.

The local Louth Weather Facebook page reported that the weather station at Anneskreagh reservoir at Ravensdale recorded 29.1°C at 3.30pm on Wednesday afternoon. The ground temperature read 44°C, while the station near Dulargy NS in Ravensdale showed 29.8°C, and the Transport Infrastructure Ireland weather station on the A1 at Dromad reached 28°C.

“These areas are sheltered from the easterly winds today by the Cooley Mountains, and this has led to these very high readings.”

You Can Bring a Horse.......to water at the Dundalk Show held at Bellurgan Park. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The hot spell is coming to an end however, with Louth Weather saying that ”today is the last day of our recent extended run of great weather. It’s been 35 days since the last rainfall of any note. We should all see rain over the coming days, but much of it will be showery, so quite hit or miss. Cooler than of late too.”

This, they continued, is because “for over a month our weather has been dominated by High pressure. This all changes Friday as a Low moves east towards Ireland. It then stalls and moves north up the west coast. It will push bands of showers towards us from late Friday through to the middle of next week.”

This is certainly good news for everyone having trouble sleeping during the hot humid weather and for gardeners concerned about their plants.

Louth Weather also indicates that “Monday, Tuesday and |Wednesday will see a continuation of the showery theme, mixed with sunny spells. Temperatures around 18°C by day and 12°C at night. Later in the week, a weak area of High pressure gains control, so we will see a return to dry and sunnier weather.”