Dundalk secondary school wins appeal against its land being zoned as residential

The Sisters of St Louis Irish Trust has been successful in its appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the inclusion of its land in Dundalk on the Residential Zoned Land Tax Draft Map.

The 1.36 hectares in question is in agricultural use with frontage along its southern boundary onto the Castletown Road. St Louis Secondary School, in the same ownership, lies to the north-west of the site while housing occupies the land to the north-east

The site is zoned for primarily residential use under zoning objective ‘A2 New Residential Phase 1’ in the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027.

The appellant made a submission to the local authority seeking to have its lands removed from the draft map on the basis that the property was effectively landlocked due to the difficulties in accessing the Castletown Road because of traffic congestion and differences in levels of c3m, while access to Bellewsbridge Road was constrained by the housing and school facilities between it and the site.

Existing access to the school was bounded by protected structures and could not be widened to facilitate access to housing on the site.

Louth County Council determined that the site was in scope and should remain on the map.

‘As the site benefits from road frontage it would be reasonable to consider that it is connected to the public road notwithstanding the road geometry issues and constraints raised in the submission.

‘Issues relating to protected structures can be addressed in the development management process.’

That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Grounds of appeal included that access to the site was constrained.

‘Correspondence with the engineering staff of the local authority indicated that they would not favour access to the Castletown Road along the southern site boundary due to the alignment and width of that road, the difference in levels between it and the site, and the road’s function in carrying traffic between the town centre and the M1.

‘They did not favour a proposal for a new access to Bellewsbridge Road to the east of the site as it would be too close to its junction with the Castletown Road.

‘The council staff put forward an alternative arrangement whereby houses further north on the Bellewsbridge Road would be purchased and demolished to create a new access.

‘As this would involve construction of road infrastructure outside the landholding it would not be reasonable to consider that the landholding has access to the public infrastructure in terms of roads based on such a proposal.

‘The provision of access to Bellewsbridge Road from the applicant’s landholding further north would require the demolition of a sports hall serving the school and works on lands zoned for community facilities rather than housing.’

It was also submitted that the site was within the zone of notification for an area of archaeological potential at Castletown set out on the Record of Monuments and Places.

‘There are recorded monuments in the vicinity including Bellew’s Castle and a church in ruins. There are numerous souterrains in the vicinity.

‘The site should therefore be omitted form the map under section 653B(c) as a greenfield site with archaeological remains in line with the RZLT guidelines.’

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommend that the Board set aside the determination of the local authority and allow the appeal.

The Board agreed, generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

‘The site consists of greenfield land not previously subject to building works within the zone of notification for the area of archaeological potential at Castletown identified as LH007-118 on the Sites and Monuments Record.

‘It is therefore not reasonable to conclude that the physical condition of the site would not preclude the provision of housing due to the presence of archaeological remains.

‘Therefore, the site does not satisfy the criterion for inclusion on the map set out in section 653B(c) of the Taxes Consolidation Act 1997, as amended.’