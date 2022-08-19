Dundalk screening of iconic Michael Collins movie

A special screening of Neil Jordan’s biopic ‘Michael Collins’ will be held in Dundalk to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Michael Collins.

The iconic film will screened on Tuesday September 6th at 7pm, in both Omniplex D’LUXX Cinema Drogheda and Omniplex Cinema Dundalk.

Fine Gael teamed up with the cinema chain to host the movie in seventeen other Omniplex Cinemas across the country at the same time.

It’s 26 years since the release of ‘Michael Collins’ the movie, so for some people this will be the first time they will have a chance to see it on the big screen.

Tickets are available from Monday, 22nd August, for €6 through the Eventbrite link Special Screening of "Michael Collins" | Eventbrite (or search “special screening of Michael Collins” on Eventbrite). Tickets will not be available from Omniplex, and must be purchased prior to screening.