Dundalk Rotary Club gathers bikes for African schoolchildren

The latest consignment of bikes gathered by Dundalk Rotary Club will soon be winging their way to The Gambia in West Africa, where they will provide an essential method of transport for young people going to school in remote areas.

Since launching the scheme six years ago, they have collected 850 bikes from Dundalk and surrounding areas allowing young people in The Gambia to access education.

The 50 bikes gathered last week include unclaimed bikes from Dundalk Garda Station as well as those donated by members of the public.

They will be sent to Loughan House in Co Cavan, where repairs are carried out by the inmates, before being are transported to The Gambia.