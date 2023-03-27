Dundalk Retail Park sells for €25 million

Dundalk Retail Park on the Inner Relief Road has been sold for €25 million.

The sale was announced by Catella APAM (“APAM”), the specialist UK & Ireland real estate asset manager, who handled the transaction on behalf of Chandos.

“Having taken over the role of Asset Manager to the Chandos portfolio of eight centres, in June 2022, we are delighted to have already achieved the sale of Dundalk Retail Park for €25M which is a strong result for our client and underlines the strength and depth of buyers for well-located and professionally managed retail parks in Ireland,” Conor O Gallagher, Director and Head of Catella APAM Ireland said.

Dundalk Retail Park, situated on the Inner Relief Road extends to 22,389 sq m (241,000 sq ft).

The building of the out of town retail park in the early 2000s proved controversial as rezoning was required in relation to some of the stores.

The developers Finnabair Estates went into receivership in 2012.

The scheme comprises 20 retail warehouse units and is anchored by Woodies DIY and Homestore & More. Other big name stores include Argos, Currys, Halfords, Maplin, Heatons, Smyths Toys, Jysk, Home Savers, Harry Corrys, and MaxiZoo.

It also includes the nine-screen Omniplex Cinema complex, the Park Cafe, and the stand alone Costa Coffee and KFC. It boosts free on site parking for over 1000 cars.