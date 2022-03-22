Dundalk remembers those who died during pandemic

Patrick Duffy with the assistance of his mum, Roisin reads a piece to the those present at the Care Champions vigil for those who died in Dealgan Nursing Home. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cllr. Maria Doyle, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District laying a wreath at the COVID-19 Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at Market Square, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cllr. Pio Smith, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council laying a wreath at the COVID-19 Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at Market Square, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Part of the attendance at the Care Champions vigil for those who died in Dealgan Nursing Home. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Family members light candles and bring up pictures in memory of loved ones at the Care Champions vigil for those who died in Dealgan Nursing Home. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Conal Duffy plays Uilleann Pipes at the Care Champions vigil for those who died in Dealgan Nursing Home. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ann Cleary reads 'When Great Trees Fall' at the Care Champions vigil for those who died in Dealgan Nursing Home. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Sub-Officer, Patrick Lawless lowering the National Flag at the COVID-19 Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at Market Square, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The crowd observe one minute of silence at the COVID-19 Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection at Market Square, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The bright sunshine and cold winds of March were a fitting backdrop as the people of Dundalk and surrounding areas gathered at two ceremonies to remember those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first on Friday March 18th was organised by Care Champions and remembered the 2,000 people who had died in nursing homes and care facilities, including Dealgan House Nursing Home.

‘We know some people died of COVID-19, of lack of care, of thirst, of broken hearts, without the ability to have their loved ones by their sides,” Emma Duffy, whose father Tom Mulholland died in 2020. said. “For us not to be able to give them that tender touch and comfort to our loved ones was heart-breaking and that’s not the way we do things in Ireland.”

It had been ‘a horrendous time’ for the families as they could not say goodbye to their loved ones.

‘While we honoured and mourned passing in a different way, the reality is that evrything surrounding their passing was far from normal and not at all fitting for each and every one fo them.”

"We are a nation of comforters and at this sad time we could neither comfort or be comforted as we could not hold wakes or burials in the traditional manner.”

While she said that there would be “a time to seek answers as to what happened to our loved ones but today is not that day,” the families were clear that they still want answers.

“Never again as a nation should we allow anyone in nursing home or care facility to die alone with no-one by their side. We need to ensure that this cannot be accepted."

The National Day of Remembrance and Reflection on Sunday was also marked in Dundalk. Representatives from local authorities, HSE and emergency services laid wreaths and the Irish flag was lowered to half mast.