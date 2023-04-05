Dundalk public asked to sign up for Darkness Into Light 2023

Dundalk FC players Johannes Yli-Kokko, Brian Gartlan and Pat Hoban at the launch of Pieta 'Darkness into Light' held in the County Museum. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tom Jackson, Kian Moran, Eve McCrystal, Feidhelm Joyce and Kyle Norton at the launch of Pieta 'Darkness into Light' held in the County Museum. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Members of 'Scale Force' playing at the launch of Pieta 'Darkness into Light' held in the County Museum. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Siobhan Shaw, Cllr. Sean Kelly and Orla Sheridan at the launch of Pieta 'Darkness into Light' held in the County Museum. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The hard-working committee behind Dundalk’s Darkness Into Light dawn walk in aid of Pieta House has called for the public to sign up for this great event which raises much needed funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, May 6, with walkers setting off from DkIT at 4.15am.

Lending their support to this year’s launch in the County Museum on Thursday were Dundalk FC players Johannes Yli-Kokko, Brian Gartlan and Pat Hoban, and Irish Paralympic cyclist Eve McCrystal while musical entertainment was provided by the traditional group Scale Force.

The first Darkness into Light walk took place in 2009 with 400 walkers in the Phoenix Park and since then it has grown into a national event, with over 150,000 participants each year.

The first Dundalk Darkness Into Light was held in 201, and over 2,000 walkers took part in the Dundalk walk last year, which was the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walk is a major fund-raiser for the charity which was founded in Dublin in 2006 and was established to provide free, accessible support to people affected by suicide and self-harm. Pieta now has over 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm, completely free of charge.

Walkers wishing to take part can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie/sign-up.