Dundalk Pride in full swing

Dundalk Pride is in full swing with lots of events still to take place in this week-long event.

The well-attended launch took place in the County Museum on Monday night, which also featured the launch of the travelling exhibition ‘Living with Pride’, featuring the photographs of gay and civil rights activist Chris Robson. His images, taken from 1992 to 2007 document the journey of Pride in Ireland. The exhibition was opened by his partner Bill Foley who donated two thousand of Chris’ photographs to the National Library of Ireland. Dundalk native Eddie McGuinness was also in attendance.

They recalled the history of Pride, from its early days with a handful of participants to the 2019 Pride march in Dublin which was attended by 100,000 people.

They also traced the battle which their community had to face to overthrow discrimination, from the decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1993, to the Equal Status and Employment Equality Acts to Civil Partnership and Marriage Equality.

The speakers also recalled the murders of Charles Self and Declan Flynn which illustrated how gay men were treated in the eyes of the State.

"It was a very interesting talk as a lot of people, especially younger people, didn’t know the history of Pride and why it is so important.” Bernadine Quinn, Outcomers Dundalk, said.

The festival continued on Tuesday with events in Dundalk library, including LGBTQ+ storytime, coffee and chat, followed by a book reading in An Tain Arts Centre by Phillipa Ryder, detailing the story of her transition.

Pride continues with bingo and banter in the Townhouse tonight (Wednesday).

Dundalk Youth Pride takes place tomorrow in Dundalk Outcomers’ premises at the Coachhouse, Roden Place. Young people aged 12 to 17 from throughout Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Cavan are invited to go along for a fun-filled day with circus acts, workshop, BBQ and concert.

The action turns to The Bar Tender on Friday night and then on Saturday, the main event of the week takes place in the Market Square with Dundalk Pride Family Fun Day from 12pm to 6pm., with circus performers, a children and parents area, and food and drink vendors.

The host for the day is drag queen Paul Ryder of Ireland’s Got Talent and Ireland AM fame, who will be keeping the banter going throughout the afternoon.

There will be live music by Sofa Samba from 12pm to 12.30pm, The Decades from 1pm to 1.30pm, with demonstrations from Polercise at 1.30pm and 2.45pm.

Abba Tribute band Masters of the Scene will keep the music going un to 6pm.

Circus performers Mermaid Belleweather will delight all ages with her bubbles, acrobats, Two’s a Crowd , and magician Caolan Mc Bride Magician from Belfast-based Circusful will be joining the fun.

The festival wraps up with the Pride Party in the Imperial Hotel with DJ Ruth and Blind Date with Eddie McGuinness.