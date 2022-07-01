Dundalk Pride festival returns

Dundalk Pride Festival will kick off on July 11th this year, with a week full of events to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

The festival begins with the Pride launch, followed by a ‘History of Pride’ exhibition at the Louth County Museum on Wednesday 13th, which will be available to view throughout the week.

A ‘Youth Pride’ celebration, aimed at 12-17 year olds, will be held in the Outcomers centre in Roden Place on July 14th.

The festival culminates with a Family Pride Day on Saturday July 16th in Market Square, with a concert featuring an Abba tribute band, a series of circus performers and a special children’s area.

Bernie Quinn, co-ordinator at Dundalk Outcomers, told The Argus: “ We are thrilled to be back celebrating Pride in person with a full week of events.”

"Hopefully the sun will shine for us, as it is a day full of activities for all age groups. We want everyone to enjoy being back together again.”

Pride has been celebrated in Louth for almost thirty years, with the county holding its first LGBT+ pride event in 1995. Since Outcomers established in 1998 Dundalk has celebrated Pride every year.

Over the past 14 years, Pride became a public event, celebrated across the greater Dundalk area.

"But, as with so many other events, COVID19 made the marking of Pride 2020 and 2021 a much smaller affair. This year as we emerge out of the darkness, we are ready to make a splash of Rainbow colour across Louth again.”

Outcomers have also been leading the ‘Proud in Louth’ campaign, and in counties across the north east, where they are encouraging businesses, public bodies and other agencies to fly the Pride flag throughout the month of June and July.

"We are delighted with the response to the campaign,” added Bernie. “We have already sent out well over 250 flags, and have many more to go out across the north east.”

Contact Outcomers now to get a free pride flag on flags@outcomers.org, on social media, or by contacting the team on 042 932 9816.