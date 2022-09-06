Dundalk Photographic Society focusing on new season

The award-winning Dundalk Photographic Society begin a new season on Thursday September 8th with an open night in Colaiste Chu Chulainn at 8pm .

They are inviting anyone who would like to join the club to go along, chat with members and see their work on display.

The club has a busy schedule for the coming year with lots of speakers from other clubs in Ireland and abroad showcasing their work. They also have field trips and studio nights planned..

The club caters for photographers of different levels and interests, including landscapes, portrait and still-life.

They are also running a photo competition with a prise of a year’s free membership plus a one to one tutorial with one of their senior members. The closing date for the competition is September 18th and entries should be sent to Dundalkphotocomp@gmail.com

For more information, follow them on Facebook or Instagram or through their website www.dundalkphoto.com