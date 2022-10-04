Dundalk mum Sarah found breastfeeding a great help when baby Annie arrived early

A Dundalk mum whose baby was born almost seven week premature has spoken about how important breastfeeding was for her while her daughter was being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Sarah Heaphey, who got something of a shock when her baby daughter was born almost seven weeks premature earlier this year, is sharing her story to encourage other mothers to breastfeed their babies.

She believes that focusing on breastfeeding helped both herself and Annie at what was a very anxious time.

“I had attended an antenatal class in the hospital in January at around 33 weeks during which I learned about breastfeeding and thank God I did as 5 days later Annie arrived, almost 7 weeks pre-term!

This, Sarah admits “was a major shock as she wasn’t due until March.”

" Annie had some complications and in the chaos of it all a nurse said to me that the best thing I could do for her was to concentrate on getting my milk for her.

Naturally enough, as a new mum, Sarah found it overwhelming at the beginning.

" The midwives were so supportive, they sourced me a pump in no time and I was expressing almost straight away.”

" Annie is thriving now at eight months and we recently received amazing news after her tough first few months of life.

" I’m delighted I breastfed for as long as I did, and I am certain it benefited her no end. It gave me something to focus on while Annie was in hospital and it was a major way for me to help her.”

Sarah is sharing her story during National Breastfeeding Week.

The initiative is supported by the HSE who are encouraging parents to take up free expert help and celebrating rising breastfeeding rates in Ireland.

The HSE has recruited 20 additional infant feeding/lactation posts within nursing and midwifery services to support breastfeeding parents. Midwives are the first to assist with breastfeeding and should mothers need more specialist support, all 19 maternity hospitals now have a specialist lactation support service available.

More infant feeding/lactation posts are being recruited to ensure nationwide availability within primary care services. One hundred breastfeeding groups have now resumed meeting in person providing important peer to peer support for parents on their breastfeeding journey.

“While breastfeeding rates are increasing around the country, we want to continue to build on this progress by supporting every parent who may need help on their breastfeeding journey," says Laura McHugh, HSE National Breastfeeding Coordinator,

“As well as the new posts, we have breastfeeding preparation and antenatal classes, our midwives and public health nurses and a growing number of in-person groups resuming post pandemic. There are also a range of online resources such as virtual breastfeeding groups and mychild.ie, which has practical breastfeeding advice and the ‘Ask Our Expert’ live chat and e-mail breastfeeding support service, available seven days a week.

She notes that “63% of mothers now commence breastfeeding in hospital and we have developed a holistic range of supports to help mothers and babies learning this new skill.”