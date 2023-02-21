Dundalk mother vows to keep fighting for 12-year-old daughter with non-verbal autism

A County Louth mother is fighting to get services for her twelve-year-old who has severe non-verbal autism and an intellectual disability.

Mary Jane Gavin Maguire from Laurel Brook Gardens, Dundalk, has been been battling to get assistance for her daughter Mary Kate for seven years.

“My daughter is 12 years old, and was diagnosed with severe non verbal autism and an Intellectual disability when she was 4 years and 7 months old,” says Mary Jane. “She started at school when she was 5 years old, at which point I was told she would not receive any Speech and Language Therapy (SLT) through Disability Services as she was at that stage school going age.”

She says that during her first four years of school her daughter only received a total of four half hour SLT sessions, funded by Disability Services, in a classroom with six other children, and nothing more.

It was at this point that Mary Jane decided to become her daughter’s advocate and instigated legal proceedings against the HSE Disability Services and Tusla.

“I was told that my daughter would receive all the services she needed if I gave up my rights as a parent and gave my daughter into State care as in that case my daughter’s care would be paid directly from the State.”

Mary Jane refused to do this, and after 27 months in court, an agreement was reached and Mary Jane expected she would receive a full care package for her daughter, along with weekly SLT.

She says that while her daughter now attends respite services in Navan, the SLT services stopped after three months.

“I spent three years in court but still can’t get the services Mary Kate needs. What are parents supposed to do?

She feels that her daughter has fallen between two stools with Tulsa or Disability Services, with funding being a key issue.

She says she has been told that if she were to sign away her parental rights and have Mary Kate made a ward of court, then her daughter would get the therapies she needs.

“Tusla would become my daughter’s voice and the State would pay for her services. I was told that this was the only way she would get supports. I refused and on one occasion I was told if I loved her, I would do it. I said I love my daughter and that’s why I won’t give up my parental rights.”

She says that she is a member of a number of Facebook groups for parents of children with disabilities.

“It seems to be the case where parents can feel they have no choice but to sign a Section 18. It’s appalling that these services are funded by the state yet parents have to give up their rights in order for their children to get them.”

“Usually when parents lose their rights to a child, it’s because there’s abuse,” she says, adding that she has been told that there are no concerns about her parenting.

“Why would I sign away one child that has a disability and keep the one that doesn’t?”

“We didn’t choose to have a child with disability, that’s what we were given.”

Mary Jane says she has decided to speak out about her situation as she feels it is the only way to get the help that her daughter needs.

Mary Kate has ended up in hospital due to self-harming, injuring her nose and chewing her own flesh.

This, Mary Jane has been told, was due to frustration at not being able to communicate that she was experiencing discomfort from growing pains.

“She’s completely non-verbal and can’t say what’s wrong with her.”

While Mary Jane uses cards to communicate with her daughter, they are only of limited use and she really needs a communications device.

“I use cards and they are okay for saying what we’re going to eat or where we’re going to go but not for emotions or feelings.”

She says that she is waiting for Mary Kate to be given a communication device on trial, to see if it is suitable for her, but even then funding would be an issue.

Mary Jane says doesn’t know where to turn to next, as she cannot afford legal representation, and due to the fact that she works part-time, she is not entitled to free legal aid.

“Any extra money I earn outside of paying my bills and food go towards paying for home support for my daughter,” she says. “I just don’t no what to do any more, I need help to bring this story public with the hopes it turns the situation around.”

The HSE said it does not provide client specific details. “However, HSE Disability services work within available resource, in conjunction with families and service providers, to develop individual support plans on a service user basis to meet service users specific needs as far as possible. In general, plans utilise a mix of multi-disciplinary supports, structured day services, respite services and in home supports. The highest level of support is a Residential Placement, when all other supports have been exhausted.”