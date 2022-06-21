Louth

Dundalk man Kieran Rogers delivers eulogy at James Joyce’s grave on Bloomsday

Olivia Ryan

A Dundalk man delivered a eulogy at the grave side of James Joyce as part of Bloomsday celebrations.

Kieran Rogers travelled to Joyce’s burial site in Zurich with his partner Clodagh to make what was a “very emotional” speech which was live streamed to a Bloomsday event in Dublin.

Privacy