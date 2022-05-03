Dundalk links to Katie Taylor's history making fight

Zoe Murphy's parents shared a photo of her soaking up the atmosphere at the Madison Square Garden event

Amy Broadhurst with Katie Taylor pictured at a training session in the US in March

Katie Taylor’s history making clash with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square in New York last had a number of Dundalk links, including a sparring partner billed as “the future of women’s boxing!

Local amateur boxing star Amy Broadhurst had been asked by Taylor to train with her at a camp in the US ahead of the fight, which drew record audiences for a women’s boxing match.

Ireland's undisputed champion, Katie defended her lightweight titles at the iconic venue in a thrilling contest.

But the role of Dundalk’s own boxing champion in helping her to prepare for the title fight soon emerged.

Amy was described by Katie as “a phenomenal fighter.”

"She's got all the skill in the world, but not just the skill she has the heart and the grit as well,” said Taylor. "I brought her in specifically for this fight, she has been perfect preparation for this fight so I think Amy is going to be the future of women's boxing as well.”

"She's only going to get better and better over these next few years and it was just great to share a ring with her,” said Katie.

The Dundalk woman has welcomed what she said was “unbelievable feedback” and praised Katie Taylor as “a force not to be reckoned with” who “showed why she is the greatest to ever live.”

The opening of the iconic fight saw another Dundalk woman in the spotlight as New York based singer Cathy Maguire performed the Irish anthem. Cathy said she was “incredibly honoured and humbled” to be a part of the event.

Meanwhile, little Zoe Murphy, who had travelled to the US for specialised physiotherapy, was lucky enough to get a seat at the thrilling event. Her proud parents Lynda and Eamon said they were delighted Zoe was there “to watch an Irish woman make history and be a part of the atmosphere.”

"We couldn’t think of anything more fitting than to bring Zoe to watch an Irish woman defy all the odds , who made a career of not accepting ‘No’ and ‘it can’t be done’, who made history as the first headlining all female world championship in Madison Square Gardens. Katie Taylor just showed the world how it’s done and the Irish showed just how proud we are as a nation of our warriors, and to be able to let Zoe watch this and feel the atmosphere and be a part of it is something that she will remember forever.”