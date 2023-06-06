Dundalk lecturer wins major poetry prize

Dundalk lecturer Ciara O’Connor has been awarded The Caterpillar Poetry Prize after her poem ‘Hints of an Adventurer’ was selected by the English children’s author and poet Michael Rosen,].

The Caterpillar Poetry Prize is for an unpublished poem written for children aged 7-11, and last year Ciara was highly commended in the competition.

She is chuffed that her poem was picked for first prize by Michael Rosen, who is a former British Children’s Laureate, out of over one thousand entries.

“For the legendary Michael Rosen to have read my poem is thrilling. For him to have chosen it is the stuff of dreams. The Caterpillar has been hugely important to me. It’s the place I first sent my work to, and seeing it appear within its gorgeous pages gave me the confidence to keep writing. I know I’m not the only person to feel like that. It’s bittersweet that this is its first “non-print” year but Rebecca and Will’s legacy lives on in this wonderful poetry prize.’

Ciara’s love of writing in inspired by her father, Tony, a retired accountant who lives in Blackrock with her mum, Marie.

“He read some great stories to me and my sister Ali when we were little and he now writes himself too. He gets a lot of enjoyment out of it and he inspires me with his passion for words.”

After attending St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk and the University of Ulster in Coleraine, Ciaran worked for a number of years as an advertising copywriter.”

“I teach on the BA in Digital Marketing and Public Relations programme within the School of Business Studies in Dundalk Institute of Technology.”

Her first venture into creative writing was when Ferdia McAnna ran a series of workshops during his term as writer-in-residence in DkIT about ten years ago.

She attends writing workshops in the Big Smoke Writing Factory in Dublin, under the guidance of Claire Hennessy.

‘“I’m part of a lovely writing group there – we help each other a lot.”

As well as an prize of €1,000, Ciara will spend a week at a retreat in Circle of Misse in France.

She is delighted to have won The Caterpillar prize, which was first awarded in 2015.

“The Caterpillar has been hugely important to me. It’s the place I first sent my work to, and seeing it appear within its gorgeous pages gave me the confidence to keep writing. I know I’m not the only person to feel like that. It’s bittersweet that this is its first “non-print” year but Rebecca and Will’s legacy lives on in this wonderful poetry prize.’

The Caterpillar is a sister publication to The Moth magazine, an international arts and literature magazine for adults. It is run by Rebecca O’Connor and Will Govan, who recently appeared on the stage of An Tain Arts Centre in ‘Work is the Curse of the Drinking Classes’. The final issues of both magazines appeared this spring.

Of her winning poem, judge Michael Ronsen said “This is a portrait with the lilt of a ballad. Bit by bit, we come to see the “adventurer” expressed with sympathy but also with an element of mystery. The persona watching the “adventurer” is intrigued, sympathetic, wondering, and that leads us to do the same, but just as we think it’s going to be resolved, the adventurer slips away ... I wanted to know more.”