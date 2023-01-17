Dundalk landlord distraught after house handed back in ‘un-liveable condition’

A house vacated by a tenant was in such a filthy state that the private landowner was left distraught, Cllr Kevin Meenan told Dundalk Municipal District’s January meeting.

"The house was absolutely un-liveable. The guards were called and it would need to be professionally fumigated,” he said.

He said he was “shocked” at the condition of the house which was vacated when the tenant was allocated social housing.

Cllr Meenan said he was raising the issue as he wondering if there was any way of flagging up the fact that problem tenants such as this were moving into Council property?

"It was one of the worst houses I ever saw,” he said.

He was worried that the local authority could inherit a problem like that and felt that there should be some way of flagging the issue as it would cost a housing agency a lot of money to clean up.

He was told by Senior Housing official John Lawrence that the Council doesn’t visit applicants prior to the allocation of houses.

"We don’t get that opportunity.”

He added that the Council was aware of the case raised by Cllr Meenan.

A lot of the time, mental health issues were often the reason why people have difficulty in managing a property.

‘It’s a challenge,” he added.