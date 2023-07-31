Dundalk Institute of Technology reports deficit in excess of €1million

Dundalk Institute of Technology has reported a deficit of €1.237 million for the year ended August 31, 2022 but hopes to return to a break-even situation in 2024/2025.

The Institute, one of only two third-level Institutes in the country which is not part of a Technological University (TU), recently published their auditioned accounts for 2021/2022

"This compares favourably to a projected deficit of €2.408 million for the same period,” according to a press release issued by the Institute, attributing this improvement to an increase in income in relation to student enrolment versus that projected.

The Institute had engaged with the Higher Education Authority, and an independently appointed third party, when it became apparent the Institute’s financial performance had deteriorated against a backdrop of concern about the failure to progress to TU status which had contributed to a dropping off of student numbers.

The Institute adopted the report of the independent party, which contained 29 recommendations creating what it calls ‘a robust’ Sustainability Plan.

It was also noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in a loss of both student and commercial income. Challenges were also experienced in engaging students with their studies and this had resulted in lower than expected progression rates from one year of s

The statement from the Institute reveals that in June 2022, the Executive Board and Governing Body became aware of six bank accounts that were in existence across the Institute for a number of years. The cumulative balance of these accounts was €29,187. “These bank accounts had been opened and operated outside of the Institute’s normal control and reporting environment. The six bank accounts were predominately opened and operated to collect contributions from students for financing a number of extra-curriculum activities.”

The Institute engaged a third-party audit and assurance firm to complete an independent review of the accounts. Based on the documentation reviewed the third party found no evidence to indicate that fraud or misappropriation has occurred.

The recently published financial statements also contains a severance payment, in line with the Institute’s relevant policies, as agreed with staff unions and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform. Severance payment made to a member of staff during this period was €69,393. The person received gross salary payments totalling €205,405 whilst on extended administrative leave.

The report also reveals that there two investigations under the Confidential Disclosures regarding disclosures that were made in 2022. One investigation found no relevant wrongdoing while the second, which is in relation to governance issues, was on-going at the time the financial statements were being prepared.

The report identified weaknesses in relation to compliance with procurement rules and guidelines, with €285,277 expenditure incurred where the procedures didn’t comply with the guidelines. Each instance was being investigated with actions being taken to prevent this happening in future.

There were also 14 instances of overpayment of wages to staff, to a total of €35,357, of which €23,600 had been fully repaid by August 31 2022. Repayment plans were discussed with the remainder of the staff affected.