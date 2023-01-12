Dundalk IBAL results ‘disappointing’ and don’t reflect good work being done by council and volunteers

Disappointment that Dundalk was deemed to be “ moderately littered” in the Irish Business Against Litter’s final survey for 2022 was voiced by local councillors at the January meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District.

The issue was raised by Cllr Marianne Butler who commented that “it’s always disappointing when we come behind Drogheda.”

She noted that it was always the same stuff which was coming up again in the report, the clothing banks on the N53, the recyling banks at Tesco and the carpark at the back at the TSB. “How did they even get in there?” she asked of the latter site.

However, she felt there were also “so many good news stories in this report such as Wrightson’s Lane and Church St “ so the overall finding was “disappointing and heart-breaking for so many people in the Council and the Tidy Towns volunteers working to improve the town.”

"It would be great if we could pull ourselves up a bit and get up to be neck and neck with Drogheda in a good way and be ‘clean to European norms’.”

Director of Service Mr Thomas McEvoy agreed that the report was disappointing given the huge amount of work put into keeping Dundalk looking well/

He pointed out that the local authority has a €4million street cleaning contract in place across the county.

The report didn’t reflect the reality of the work being done in Dundalk, he continued, noting that the town had won a Gold Medal in the 2022 Tidy Towns competition.

He recalled that when Drogheda came second last in the previous year, everyone had got together and looked at what targeted measures could be done and they could do the same in Dundalk