Dundalk homeless living in tents beside Táin Bridge land

Cllr Sean Kelly was informed that three people are living in tents next to the bridge.

Homeless people camping at a site adjacent to the Tain Bridge have been contacted by the council’s homeless section, but to date haven’t taken up an offer of accomodation.

“We are aware of tents at the rear of the former landfill site on the Inner Relief Road, The housing and homeless teams have engaged with them, and they have been offered accommodation on an emergency basis, But to date they haven’t taken up the option,” said Senior Officer, John Lawrence at last week’s Dundalk Municipal Dstrict monthly meeting..

"We are working with them, trying to get them to come in, but they might take up the offer if the weather deteriorates.”

He confirmed the land was in the ownership of the local authority.

Cllr. Sean Kelly asked if the council knew how many people were living in tents on the land.

The council were advised that three people, two men and a woman, were there at present.

Cllr. Marianne Butler said she hoped that those who were camping on the site “do reach out” and get into emergency accommodation.

She added this was “an area that we do need to come up with a solution for,” saying that it wasn’t working in its current state.

"It was once a part of St. Helena Park, but got left behind when the Tain Bridge got built. We need to come up with a long term solution for this piece of land.”

She said there were a lot of bird watchers in the area, who could make good use out of it, or indeed it could be used as a ‘pop up park’.

"It does need to be actively managed. It is turning into a dumping ground. If you walk along that side of the bridge you can see bags of rubbish that people are throwing over.”

She added that as it becomes more and more littered it is “getting into the river and then out to sea.”

"We need a long term solution for this, and should start work to plan for that.”