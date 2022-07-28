Dundalk home sells for €695,000 – a €100,000 more than what it sold for two years ago

Louth's most expensive house in July 5, Rath Park, Ardee Road, Dundalk which sold for €695,000

A house at Rath Park, Ardee Road, Dundalk which sold for €695,000 was the most expensive property sold in Louth during the month of July, according to the latest figures from the Residential Property Price Register.

No 5, Rath Park, which stands on an elevated site with 2/3 acre professionally landscaped grounds, sold for a whopping €100,000 more than when it was last on the market in in October 2020.

The accommodation in the impressive double-fronted red brick house included a sitting room/dining room, living room, lounge, kitchen, utility, washroom, home office suite, study, five bedrooms, library, and family shower room. High quality fittings and features include a bespoke solid oak staircase and handcrafted Christoff units with granite worktops and integrated appliances.

Earlier this year, nearby Rath House in the same enclave of eight houses, sold for €775,000

The next most expensive house in Louth was 3 Rivermill, Sheetland Road, Termonfeckin, which sold for €575,000. One of eight individually designed houses on a half acre site, it sold for €25,000 above the asking price.

Another Termonfeckin home, 10 The Links, Seapoint, sold for €410,000, while Links Cottage, Baltray sold for €392,000,and 116, Glenn Alainn, Tullyallen sold for €303,000, showing the strong demand for homes in the south of the county.

Properties in Blackrock, continue to command good prices, with 71 Ard na Mara in Blackrock selling for €410,000.

Houses to the south of Dundalk are also proving popular with 22 Marlmount Park selling for €351,982; 16 Carlinn Heath, Mullarhalin Road selling for €339,500; The Lane, Dromiskin for €330,000; Dun Beg, Mullaharlinn Road for €330,000.

In Dundalk itself, 9 The Towers, a four-bedroomed house in the development on the Point Road, designed by Van Dijk Architects sold for €351,982 while a refurbished townhouse at 16 St Mary’s Road sold for €310,000.

The lure of country living remains strong with a four-bedroomed dormer bungalow at Annaghvacky, Hackballscross selling for €390,000,