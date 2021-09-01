Dundalk gets a lift as Hiab to invest €50million in new factory

A major investment by Hiab, manufacturers of the MOFFETT truck mounted forklift, will see a new factory being built in Dundalk to replace its existing plant at the Ardee Road as well as the creation of a hundred new jobs.

Announcing details of the $50million investment to build a ‘Factory of the Future’, Rogier van der Linde, Senior Vice President for Truck Mounted Forklifts said “Hiab’s operation in Dundalk is a key part of the company’s global success story.”

The new factory, which will replace the existing premises on the Ardee Road, will include the company’s manufacturing operations and a global hub for innovation and R&D, both catering for the rapidly growing global truck mounted forklift sector.

Mr van der Linde said that Hiab is currently at an advanced stage of identifying a suitable site in the greater Dundalk area and expects this to be operational in 2023. He added that the company is also acting immediately to meet unprecedented global demand for its machines.

“While we are developing our new facility here in Dundalk, we are not standing still. We are looking to hire 100 new staff for roles at our current Dundalk facility. The majority of the roles are for general operators with mechanical skills in addition to support roles in Manufacturing Engineering, R&D Engineering, Quality, Warehousing and Planning.

Over 100 new jobs will also be created during the construction phase where the latest environmental and engineering design solutions will be used to create a modern plant that minimises its carbon footprint.

Mr van der Linde said the existing factory has been home to innovation and production of truck mounted forklifts since 1986.

"It will continue to lead the world in new product development and solutions that ultimately help other business sectors be more effective and efficient in their transportation operations. When completed, our new facility will have world-class manufacturing capacity to service all markets globally.

The new facility will include Cargotec’s global centre for innovation and R&D in the truck mounted forklift segment, continuing a long and successful tradition of innovation in Dundalk.

"This will enable our world-class R&D team here to meet the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow, providing intelligent services and smart solutions for enhancing electrification, connectivity, as well as identifying new innovations to meet our customers' changing needs.”

The decision to built the new factory in Dundalk as well as a second manufacturing plant in Streetsboro, Ohio, USA, where the company makes tail lifts sold under the WALTCO brand, comes on the back of unprecedented demand for its products.

“We are seeing remarkable uplift in demand for our products both here in Europe and indeed in the US,” said Mr van der Linde. “ We are planning for now as well as for our continued success in the future. The establishment of a second facility for the production of truck mounted forklifts in Ohio is to deliver high volume manufacturing capacity for the US market. Whilst our new Dundalk facility will continue to produce machines for the US market, it will also have additional focus and capacity to meet accelerating demand in our growing European and Rest of World markets.”

The announcement has been welcomed by the Tanaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD.

“This fantastic news will bring 100 new jobs to Dundalk, plus 100 more during the construction of the new factory. It’s a great boost to the area and I wish the team the very best of luck with the expansion.”

“I very much welcome the announcement by Hiab of the expansion of its Irish operation, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said.

The inclusion of a new global hub for innovation and R&D in its new manufacturing centre demonstrates the company’s desire to be to the forefront in new product development and solution provision. The associated jobs are welcome and will be a considerable boost to the economy of the North East region. I wish the company every success with these exciting plans.”

Mr van der Linde said that the announcements also demonstrated Hiab’s commitment and that of its parent company Cargotec to enhance its position as a sustainable manufacturer.

“As a significant provider of load handling equipment to logistics and construction companies around the world, we are committed to playing our part in meeting the global climate challenge. We are a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C and this announcement is part of our plan to turn this commitment into reality.

"Our new Dundalk facility will deliver significant reductions in our carbon footprint using the latest environmental and engineering design solutions. Secondly, by establishing a facility in Ohio, we will be able to service many of our US customers without having to ship machines across the Atlantic, reducing our carbon footprint in the process. Finally, at our new Dundalk facility our R&D team will have the capacity and facilities to lead on the development of more sustainable machines for our customers.’

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. It has a global market leading position in the truck mounted forklift sector which revolutionised the transportation industry in the 1980s with the design of the MOFFETT truck mounted forklift.

MOFFETT was founded by Cecil Moffett in 1945 in Clontibret, as a small engineering workshop producing agricultural machinery for the family farm and other local businesses. In 1996, production of the truck mounted forklifts moved to Dundalk and in 2000, Moffett Engineering Limited became part of Hiab and Cargotec Corporation, rapidly expanding the global sales and distribution network.