Dundalk Fire Service tackle large grass fire on Inner Relief Road

Louth Fire Services were at the scene of the grass fire just off the Inner Relief Road

Louth County Council fire and rescue services from Dundalk and Ardee attended a large grass fire at the rear of St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dundalk between the Inner Relief Road and the Newry Road in Dundalk early Friday afternoon.

Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú and Cathaoirleach of Dundalk MDC, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, attended the scene and spoke to fire fighters.

Deputy Ó Murchú said: ‘This was a very large grass fire at the rear of the graveyard. The fire services, from Dundalk and Ardee stations, gained access to the area through the graveyard.

‘I saw the scorched field and the fire moving towards hedgerows, which would have been concerning to the firefighters, who successfully contained the blaze so this did not happen.

‘I commend the fire service for their quick response and professionalism at the scene. The smoke was noticeable across a long way across Dundalk. I am not aware of how it started, but I would encourage people to be incredibly careful over the weekend in relation to BBQs, discarded cigarettes and naked flames in grass and forest areas’.