Dundalk FC sends special wishes to fan Calvin (11) who was seriously injured in fall

Calvin Gray (11) who was seriously injured in an accident in Dundalk last weekend

There has been an outpouring of public support for Dundalk schoolboy Calvin Gray (11) who was seriously injured in an accident in town last weekend.

The popular young footballer, who plays with Shamrocks FC, sustained serious injuries in what is believed to have been a fall on Sunday afternoon last.

Calvin, a sixth class pupil at Redeemer Boys School, was flown by air ambulance shortly after the incident to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where it is understood he continues the battle to recover from his injuries.

A number of prayer services have been held this week in support of Calvin and his family.

Redeemer Boys School called for local people to join a live streaming prayer service on Tuesday night.

Calvin is said to be a huge fan of Dundalk F.C, and in response the club called for everyone to join in a special prayer service held at Fatima Church on Wednesday evening as a show of support for the 11 year old and his family.

A Dundalk F.C spokesman said: “Everyone at the club sends our thoughts and prayers to Calvin and wishes him a full and speedy recovery.”

Shamrocks F.C have also shared their support and prayers for “friend and teammate” Calvin.